Sources: MTSU to hire UNC Asheville's Nick McDevitt as men's basketball coach

Middle Tennessee State University has found its replacement for Kermit Davis.

Sources told News4 that Middle Tennessee will hire UNC Asheville's Nick McDevitt as its next men's basketball coach.

FanRag Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported the hire.

McDevitt, 38, will take over the vacancy less than a week after Davis left to become the head coach at Ole Miss.

Davis spent 16 seasons at Middle Tennessee.

The official announcement from MTSU is expected Saturday afternoon.

In 2016, McDevitt led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big South Conference tournament title.

McDevitt also played for the Bulldogs from 1997-2001.

He leaves UNC Asheville following a Big South regular-season championship in his fifth season as the head coach.

