Police searching for Hopkinsville man with disabilities

Ricky Brock, 59, has been missing since Friday. (Courtesy: Clarksville Police)

A regional search is underway for a Hopkinsville man with disabilities that's been missing since Friday evening.

Ricky Brock, 59, and another man were supposedly dropped off in the area by an unknown person in Hopkinsville.

Last night, officials believe he was spotted in Collinsville.

The other man was found at Jenny Stewart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, but Brock has not been located.

The man said he and Brock were separated at some point, but not much information is known about their prior whereabouts.

Brock is a white male around six-feet tall and 300 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Brock, please call 911 immediately.

