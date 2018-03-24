Mount Juliet man arrested after crash, foot chase - WSMV News 4

Mount Juliet man arrested after crash, foot chase

A man was arrested after crashing into a pole on N. Mount Juliet Rd and fleeing on foot. (Courtesy: Mt Juliet Police Dept. via Twitter) A man was arrested after crashing into a pole on N. Mount Juliet Rd and fleeing on foot. (Courtesy: Mt Juliet Police Dept. via Twitter)
According to officials, a man was arrested in Mount Juliet after crashing his car and fleeing police on foot.

The suspect, who police have not identified, first crashed a white Sedan on North Mount Juliet Road near Creekwood Drive. 

After the crash, he fled on food. Officers located the man hiding in a nearby wooded area. 

The man had outstanding warrants in Davidson County for probation violations and driving on a suspended license. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

