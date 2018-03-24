Mount Juliet man arrested after crash, foot chase

The streets of downtown Nashville were filled with thousands of young Nashvillians and their families. The group marched a mile loop across the city, from Deadrick Street to Public Square Park on Saturday morning, in support of stricter gun legislation after the school shooting at Marjory-Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Middle Tennessee State University has found its replacement for Kermit Davis. Sources told News4 that Middle Tennessee will hire UNC Asheville's Nick McDevitt as its next men's basketball coach.More >>
A regional search is underway for a Hopkinsville man with disabilities that's been missing since Friday evening. Ricky Brock, 59, and another man were supposedly dropped off in the area by an unknown person in Hopkinsville.More >>
According to officials, a man was arrested in Mount Juliet after crashing his car and fleeing police on foot. The suspect, who police have not identified, first crashed a white Sedan on North Mount Juliet Road near Creekwood Drive.More >>
Police in Knoxville say a man grew violent and attacked employees when he couldn't buy a guy at a pawn shop.More >>
Nashville International Airport will be putting its full-scale emergency plan to the test on Saturday.More >>
A group of veterans got the chance to release a bald eagle back into the wild on Friday.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Human Services is working with 19 county sheriff and city police departments to fight abuse of SNAP benefits.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department has a new batch of the life-saving overdose reversal drug Narcan.More >>
Tickets for Nashville Predators home games will be hard to find next season.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
An extra 10,000 people are expected to be in downtown Nashville on Saturday at the March for Our Lives Rally.More >>
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >>
A man took his cat to the vet for a routine visit but had to put her down when something went wrong after sedation. The vet is calling this an unfortunate and very rare situation. The man is calling for answers to what happened to this cat so important to him.More >>
The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is investigating several drug-related deaths that have occurred over the past few days.More >>
David Paul Vaughn is wanted for aggravated burglary and theft charges stemming from an incident in Williamson County on Jan. 9.More >>
Making a five-gallon bucket of stones available isn’t the only strategy the district has implemented. It’s more of a last resort.More >>
The wreck, which involves a semi, happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
Three teens have been arrested for two “bump and rob” cases last month after a joint investigation by Metro and Brentwood police, according to a news release.More >>
Gallatin police positively identified the body found in the remains of a burned barn as those of a missing Nashville woman.More >>
