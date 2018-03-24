Copy-Police: Tennessee man got violent when denied gun purchase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Knoxville say a man grew violent and attacked employees when he couldn't buy a guy at a pawn shop.
Police say 30-year-old Edward Graham physically assaulted employees and damaged items at the UT Money Pawn Shop on Thursday.
WBIR-TV reports Graham left the store before police arrived, but he was arrested later at his home.
The owner of the shop refused to sell Graham a gun because he is a convicted felon. Police were watching the house when they spotted Graham in the driveway. Officers found meth and other drugs, a marijuana growing operation and about $5,800 in counterfeit money.
He is facing multiple drug charges and evading arrest. More charges are pending.
Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nashville International Airport will be putting its full-scale emergency plan to the test on Saturday.More >>
Nashville International Airport will be putting its full-scale emergency plan to the test on Saturday.More >>
The streets of downtown Nashville were filled with hundreds of young Nashvillians and their families. The group marched a mile loop across the city, from Deadrick Street to Public Square Park on Saturday morning, in support of stricter gun legislation after the school shooting at Marjory-Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The march in Nashville was just one of the dozens held in cities across the United States, including Parkland, Miami, Washington D.C., ...More >>
The streets of downtown Nashville were filled with hundreds of young Nashvillians and their families. The group marched a mile loop across the city, from Deadrick Street to Public Square Park on Saturday morning, in support of stricter gun legislation after the school shooting at Marjory-Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The march in Nashville was just one of the dozens held in cities across the United States, including Parkland, Miami, Washington D.C., ...More >>
A group of veterans got the chance to release a bald eagle back into the wild on Friday.More >>
A group of veterans got the chance to release a bald eagle back into the wild on Friday.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Human Services is working with 19 county sheriff and city police departments to fight abuse of SNAP benefits.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Human Services is working with 19 county sheriff and city police departments to fight abuse of SNAP benefits.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department has a new batch of the life-saving overdose reversal drug Narcan.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department has a new batch of the life-saving overdose reversal drug Narcan.More >>
Tickets for Nashville Predators home games will be hard to find next season.More >>
Tickets for Nashville Predators home games will be hard to find next season.More >>
A handful of students had a special moment on Friday morning, getting to test their knowledge of Music City in front of someone who lived through it.More >>
A handful of students had a special moment on Friday morning, getting to test their knowledge of Music City in front of someone who lived through it.More >>
David Paul Vaughn is wanted for aggravated burglary and theft charges stemming from an incident in Williamson County on Jan. 9.More >>
David Paul Vaughn is wanted for aggravated burglary and theft charges stemming from an incident in Williamson County on Jan. 9.More >>
The White House on Friday announced a policy to ban most transgender persons from serving in the U.S. military.More >>
The White House on Friday announced a policy to ban most transgender persons from serving in the U.S. military.More >>
Some positive signs for those afraid of being pushed out of Nashville.More >>
Some positive signs for those afraid of being pushed out of Nashville.More >>