Police: Tennessee man got violent when denied gun purchase - WSMV News 4

Copy-Police: Tennessee man got violent when denied gun purchase

Posted: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Knoxville say a man grew violent and attacked employees when he couldn't buy a guy at a pawn shop.

Police say 30-year-old Edward Graham physically assaulted employees and damaged items at the UT Money Pawn Shop on Thursday.

WBIR-TV reports Graham left the store before police arrived, but he was arrested later at his home.

The owner of the shop refused to sell Graham a gun because he is a convicted felon. Police were watching the house when they spotted Graham in the driveway. Officers found meth and other drugs, a marijuana growing operation and about $5,800 in counterfeit money.

He is facing multiple drug charges and evading arrest. More charges are pending.

Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.