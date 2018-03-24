March for our Lives Rally held in Nashville

Nashville International Airport will be putting its full-scale emergency plan to the test on Saturday.More >>
The streets of downtown Nashville were filled with hundreds of young Nashvillians and their families. The group marched a mile loop across the city, from Deadrick Street to Public Square Park on Saturday morning, in support of stricter gun legislation after the school shooting at Marjory-Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The march in Nashville was just one of the dozens held in cities across the United States, including Parkland, Miami, Washington D.C., ...More >>
A group of veterans got the chance to release a bald eagle back into the wild on Friday.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Human Services is working with 19 county sheriff and city police departments to fight abuse of SNAP benefits.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department has a new batch of the life-saving overdose reversal drug Narcan.More >>
Tickets for Nashville Predators home games will be hard to find next season.More >>
A handful of students had a special moment on Friday morning, getting to test their knowledge of Music City in front of someone who lived through it.More >>
David Paul Vaughn is wanted for aggravated burglary and theft charges stemming from an incident in Williamson County on Jan. 9.More >>
The White House on Friday announced a policy to ban most transgender persons from serving in the U.S. military.More >>
Some positive signs for those afraid of being pushed out of Nashville.More >>
An extra 10,000 people are expected to be in downtown Nashville on Saturday at the March for Our Lives Rally.More >>
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >>
A man took his cat to the vet for a routine visit but had to put her down when something went wrong after sedation. The vet is calling this an unfortunate and very rare situation. The man is calling for answers to what happened to this cat so important to him.More >>
David Paul Vaughn is wanted for aggravated burglary and theft charges stemming from an incident in Williamson County on Jan. 9.More >>
The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is investigating several drug-related deaths that have occurred over the past few days.More >>
Making a five-gallon bucket of stones available isn’t the only strategy the district has implemented. It’s more of a last resort.More >>
The wreck, which involves a semi, happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
Gallatin police positively identified the body found in the remains of a burned barn as those of a missing Nashville woman.More >>
Three teens have been arrested for two “bump and rob” cases last month after a joint investigation by Metro and Brentwood police, according to a news release.More >>
Several sheriffs in rural counties said they're having a problem recruiting and keeping deputies to help keep the community safe.More >>
