March for our Lives Rally held in Nashville

The streets of downtown Nashville were filled with hundreds of young Nashvillians and their families.

The group marched a mile loop across the city, from Deadrick Street to Public Square Park on Saturday morning, in support of stricter gun legislation after the school shooting at Marjory-Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The march in Nashville was just one of the dozens held in cities across the United States, including Parkland, Miami, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Organizers are expecting up to 10,000 people to participate in the Nashville march. Official attendance for the march has not yet been released.

"This is by students, it's about students, it's for students," said local March for Our Lives organizer and Vanderbilt student Grace Allaman. "If only one child is saved by what we do tomorrow it would be worth it."

Marchers started on Deadrick Street and looped around to Church Street, coming around on 3rd and ending at Public Square Park.

Some streets were blocked off and traffic slow-moving in the area. So if you're not taking part in the march and wat to avoid the traffic, steer clear of this area of downtown until at least noon.

A security team was on-site for every step on the march to make sure students and their families remained safe.

Here's a list of events at today's march and rally:

9:00 AM: opening remarks by Abby Brafman

9:05 AM: Mayor Briley

9:15 AM: Bishop Marcus Campbell

9:30 - 10:45 AM: MARCH

10:45 AM: Performance by Katie Pruitt

10:55 AM: Vandy Spoken Word

11:05 AM: Aimee Alexander

11:15 AM: Dr. Sterling Haring (An injury policy researcher at Johns Hopkins and a medical resident at Vanderbilt. Treated the victims of the Marshall County, Ky., high school shooting.)

11:25 AM: Rev. Naomi Tutu (Daughter of Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Rev. Desmond Tutu)

11:35 AM: Mariah Phillips, Norah Hooper, Angel Rodriquez, Chandler Davis, Adam Smith

11:50 AM: Rep. Brenda Gilmore

12:00 PM: Phoebe Clements

12:15 PM: Closing remarks from Abby Brafman

