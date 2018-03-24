Bald eagle released after being rehabbed

A bald eagle that had been rehabbed after being found stuck in mud has been released back to the wild. (WSMV)

A group of veterans got the chance to release a bald eagle back into the wild on Friday.

The eagle, named Jordan, was found last week in the mud, struggling to get back into the air.

After a week of cleaning and rehab, Jordan was ready to return to the sky.

“Being an American and knowing what that bird means to us and this country, to be a part of a group effort that released this guy in less than a week,” said Dr. Andrea Anderson with the Shelbyville Animal Hospital. “Hopefully he will be able to find his mate and continue to make more baby bald eagles.”

Walden’s Puddle is the non-profit that helped Jordan get back to full health. They care for more than 100 species of animals in Middle Tennessee.

