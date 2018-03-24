DHS teaming with law enforcement to fight SNAP abuse

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is working with 19 county sheriff and city police departments to fight abuse of SNAP benefits.

SNAP is used like food stamps.

In many cases, business owners are using another person’s SNAP card for profit, or SNAP recipients are selling their own cards.

State official Todd McKinney said the partnership goes beyond SNAP fraud.

“The cooperation with law enforcement could help strengthen law enforcement’s activities to fight crime in a number of different ways and address a number of different issues,” said McKinney, TDHS Inspector General.

Some of those issues include drug trafficking, identity theft, prostitution and gang activity.

Undercover sting operations have recently led to three high-profile cases against business owners accused of running SNAP fraud operations.

