Nashville Fire Department receives more Narcan

The Nashville Fire Department has a new batch of the life-saving overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Sadly, at the rate it’s been used, they’re going to need it.

The Nashville Prevention Partnership delivered 120 doses to the fire department on Friday afternoon.

“According to the fire department, they’ve seen a 100 percent increase in uses of Narcan in overdoses in the city alone,” said Nashville Prevention Partnership’s Dewayne Holman.

Thanks to a grant, Nashville firefighters began carrying Narcan in February. Firefighters have already saved at least eight lives in that time.

