Students give tour of exhibit to Brenda Lee

High school students give Brenda Lee a tour of their exhibit on the history of Music Row. (WSMV)

A handful of students had a special moment on Friday morning, getting to test their knowledge of Music City in front of someone who lived through it.

The students presented their new museum exhibit and gave live talks to country music performer Brenda Lee.

The students investigated the start of Music Row and how it has changed and developed over the years.

“The best thing to me is they can look at me and know that as a child, you can dream,” said Lee. “You can work hard at those dreams and they can come to fruition.”

Following a tour of the exhibit, Lee sat down with the students for some one-on-one discussions.

