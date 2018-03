Tickets for Nashville Predators home games will be hard to find next season.

The team announced on Friday that the team has sold out of season tickets for the 2018-2019, the first time in franchise history.

To keep up with the demand, the team created the Smashville Select Program, which allows fans to reserve their sports on the season ticket waitlist.

