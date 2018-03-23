Nashville Airport to conduct crash drill Saturday - WSMV News 4

Nashville Airport to conduct crash drill Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Nashville International Airport (WSMV file photo) Nashville International Airport (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville International Airport will be putting its full-scale emergency plan to the test on Saturday.

The drill is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last until noon.

For anyone in the airport area, there will be an aircraft visible with emergency vehicles and other equipment to simulate an aircraft accident.

This is a drill at the airport and not an actual incident.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.