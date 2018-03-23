Nashville Airport to conduct crash drill Saturday

Nashville International Airport will be putting its full-scale emergency plan to the test on Saturday.

The drill is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last until noon.

For anyone in the airport area, there will be an aircraft visible with emergency vehicles and other equipment to simulate an aircraft accident.

This is a drill at the airport and not an actual incident.

