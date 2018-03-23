Nashville joins network to prevent displacement

Some positive signs for those afraid of being pushed out of Nashville.

Mayor David Briley has joined a nationwide effort to prevent displacement.

All-in Cities Anti-Displacement Network focuses on keeping people in their homes despite rising property values of city expansion.

It’s also an effort to prevent historic areas from losing their meaning.

Nashville is among a handful of inaugural cities in the program.

In a statement, Briley said the move shows the world Nashville is growing but not changing.

