Nashville joins network to prevent displacement

A group of veterans got the chance to release a bald eagle back into the wild on Friday.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Human Services is working with 19 county sheriff and city police departments to fight abuse of SNAP benefits.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department has a new batch of the life-saving overdose reversal drug Narcan.More >>
Tickets for Nashville Predators home games will be hard to find next season.More >>
A handful of students had a special moment on Friday morning, getting to test their knowledge of Music City in front of someone who lived through it.More >>
Nashville International Airport will be putting its full-scale emergency plan to the test on Saturday.More >>
David Paul Vaughn is wanted for aggravated burglary and theft charges stemming from an incident in Williamson County on Jan. 9.More >>
The White House on Friday announced a policy to ban most transgender persons from serving in the U.S. military.More >>
Some positive signs for those afraid of being pushed out of Nashville.More >>
The man accused of brutally murdering two young women inside a Nashville tanning salon in 1996 will wait another couple of months for his next court hearing.More >>
Gallatin police positively identified the body found in the remains of a burned barn as those of a missing Nashville woman.More >>
The wreck, which involves a semi, happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
Making a five-gallon bucket of stones available isn’t the only strategy the district has implemented. It’s more of a last resort.More >>
The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is investigating several drug-related deaths that have occurred over the past few days.More >>
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.More >>
Several schools in Humphreys County are undergoing a soft lockdown as police search for a shooting suspect.More >>
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >>
A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun into Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
