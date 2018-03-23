Man accused of tanning salon murders to appear in court in May - WSMV News 4

Man accused of tanning salon murders to appear in court in May

Patrick Streater (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Patrick Streater (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
The man accused of brutally murdering two young women inside a Nashville tanning salon in 1996 will wait another couple of months for his next court hearing.

Patrick Streater was not present at Friday’s status hearing.

Streater is accused of stabbing to death Tiffany Campbell and Melissa Chilton inside the tanning salon.

The case sat unsolved until 2013 when he was charged with their deaths.

His next hearing has been set for May.

