Nashville SC expects 20K to attend home-opener at Nissan Stadium

In their inaugural season, there have been a lot of first for soccer club Nashville SC.

They’ve had their first home friendly at First Tennessee Park. They’ve also competed in their first regular season game last week.

However Saturday, the club will finally have its first-ever home match at Nissan Stadium to celebrate the historic day.

“It’s not every day that you play at Nissan Stadium in front of 17,000 fans,” defender Taylor Washington said. “It’s something special.”

“It kind of shows the support shows where Nashville is with soccer in the community,” captain Michael Reed said. “It’s a big push. It’s huge. Moving forward hopefully we can keep getting these type of crowds.”

More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for Saturday’s home-opener. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

Head coach Gary Smith called the vibe around soccer in Nashville incredible but says a way to top all of the excitement will be with the clubs’ first-ever victory.

