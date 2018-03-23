March for our Lives Rally in downtown Nashville Saturday morning

Several schools in Humphreys County are undergoing a soft lockdown as police search for a shooting suspect.More >>
Several schools in Humphreys County are undergoing a soft lockdown as police search for a shooting suspect.More >>
An extra 10,000 people are expected to be in downtown Nashville on Saturday at the March for Our Lives Rally.More >>
An extra 10,000 people are expected to be in downtown Nashville on Saturday at the March for Our Lives Rally.More >>
A man took his cat to the vet for a routine visit but had to put her down when something went wrong after sedation. The vet is calling this an unfortunate and very rare situation. The man is calling for answers to what happened to this cat so important to him.More >>
A man took his cat to the vet for a routine visit but had to put her down when something went wrong after sedation. The vet is calling this an unfortunate and very rare situation. The man is calling for answers to what happened to this cat so important to him.More >>
Three teens have been arrested for two “bump and rob” cases last month after a joint investigation by Metro and Brentwood police, according to a news release.More >>
Three teens have been arrested for two “bump and rob” cases last month after a joint investigation by Metro and Brentwood police, according to a news release.More >>
Information that might prevent a tragedy is locked in a file room in the Davidson County courthouse.More >>
Information that might prevent a tragedy is locked in a file room in the Davidson County courthouse.More >>
Several sheriffs in rural counties said they're having a problem recruiting and keeping deputies to help keep the community safe.More >>
Several sheriffs in rural counties said they're having a problem recruiting and keeping deputies to help keep the community safe.More >>
The second annual Elvis Festival continues through Sunday in downtown Franklin.More >>
The second annual Elvis Festival continues through Sunday in downtown Franklin.More >>
A vintage aircraft flying from Smyrna to Texas crashed around 4 p.m. off Iron Bridge Road near Columbia on Friday.More >>
A vintage aircraft flying from Smyrna to Texas crashed around 4 p.m. off Iron Bridge Road near Columbia on Friday.More >>
The wreck, which involves a semi, happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
The wreck, which involves a semi, happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
Gallatin police positively identified the body found in the remains of a burned barn as those of a missing Nashville woman.More >>
Gallatin police positively identified the body found in the remains of a burned barn as those of a missing Nashville woman.More >>
Gallatin police positively identified the body found in the remains of a burned barn as those of a missing Nashville woman.More >>
Gallatin police positively identified the body found in the remains of a burned barn as those of a missing Nashville woman.More >>
The wreck, which involves a semi, happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
The wreck, which involves a semi, happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
Making a five-gallon bucket of stones available isn’t the only strategy the district has implemented. It’s more of a last resort.More >>
Making a five-gallon bucket of stones available isn’t the only strategy the district has implemented. It’s more of a last resort.More >>
The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is investigating several drug-related deaths that have occurred over the past few days.More >>
The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is investigating several drug-related deaths that have occurred over the past few days.More >>
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >>
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.More >>
Several schools in Humphreys County are undergoing a soft lockdown as police search for a shooting suspect.More >>
Several schools in Humphreys County are undergoing a soft lockdown as police search for a shooting suspect.More >>
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >>
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >>
A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun into Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.More >>
A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun into Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>