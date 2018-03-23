March for our Lives Rally in downtown Nashville Saturday morning

Around 10,000 are expected for Saturday's March for Our Lives rally at Public Square Park. (WSMV)

An extra 10,000 people are expected to be in downtown Nashville on Saturday at the March for Our Lives Rally.

The march is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Public Square Park in front of the Davidson County Courthouse.

The mission statement for the march is simple but powerful - Not One More.

The march comes 10 days after the national school walkout when tens of thousands of students and teachers walked out of their classrooms.

The idea behind the march is the same.

Teachers say now is the time to talk about guns. They are demanding their lives become a priority.

“It’s an issue that affects us. It’s us who are the victims of gun violence. It’s our friends, it’s our teachers, it’s our family, so it is on us to make sure we stand up and make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Grace Allaman, one of the organizers of Saturday’s march.

Just as students want to feel safer at school, security will be a top priority of the march. Security will be stationed at every step of the march.

The march begins at Public Square Park. The group will march a one-mile loop and come back to the park for a final rally.

