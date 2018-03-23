Owner seeks answers after cat dies after routine sedation at vet

Jason Baker's cat Butters died after being taken to the vet for routine cleanine. (WSMV)

A man took his cat to the vet for a routine visit but had to put her down when something went wrong after sedation. The vet is calling this an unfortunate and very rare situation. The man is calling for answers to what happened to this cat so important to him.

"After my mom passed, we'd adopted her from the Humane Society, and she was originally going to be a comfort cat, something to help ease the pain," said Jason Baker of Antioch.

Sun poured through Baker's living room window on the favorite spot for his cat, Butters.

"She was like a family member," he said.

This month, Baker took Butters to Banfield Pet Hospital off Thompson Lane for a physical and dental cleaning. Something went wrong during sedation and Baker took her to the ICU. Baker said Butters had stopped breathing. She was later put down.

"She was a friend and a family member, and I wanted to protect her," said Baker. "I feel like I put my trust in the wrong people."

A spokesperson for Banfield Pet Hospital told News 4 the sedative is common and had been used on Butters many times before with no problems. The spokesperson said the physical exam and pre-anesthetic screening didn't uncover anything wrong aside from Butters' weight and dosing was accurate. She said as soon as Butters responded poorly to anesthesia, treatments were used to help her recover.

The spokesperson said the staff is devastated and Banfield has covered medical expenses including the bill for Butters' time in the ICU.

A statement from Banfield said:

“Our hearts go out to Butters’ family during this difficult time - as pet lovers and owners ourselves, we can relate to the pain of losing a beloved pet. At Banfield, pet safety and well-being is our top priority, and we are committed to delivering quality care to every patient we see. We remain in contact with Butters’ family and are devoted to helping them through this challenging time.” – Dr. Ari Zabell, Client Experience & Advocacy, Banfield Pet Hospital

The Banfield Pet Hospital location has an A+ for the Better Business Bureau.

Various sites concerning animals claim these incidents are rare. According to Preventive Vet, there's a risk of death for one in 1,000 cats under anesthesia. PetMD said the number is one in 2,000 when taken for pets in general. The risk is higher for cats than dogs.

"It was the most heart-breaking thing in the world to see a family member like that," said Baker. "I'd be appreciative of them fessing up to something. I don't want someone else's pet or family member to go through that again. I don't want someone else to experience this."

