Teens arrested in ‘bump and rob’ cases in Bellevue, Brentwood

Three teens have been arrested for two “bump and rob” cases last month after a joint investigation by Metro and Brentwood police, according to a news release.

A 14-year-old identified as Kevin McDonald was responsible for shooting Clinton Richardson after the incident in Bellevue around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Police said McDonald admitted during questioning that he was responsible for shooting Richardson.

About 30 minutes before the Bellevue incident, the teens allegedly struck a car in Brentwood near the intersection of Belle Rive Drive and Granny White Pike from the rear.

In both cases, when the victims got out of their cars to inspect it for damage, they were approached by a gunman, alleged to be McDonald.

Police had earlier determined two Nashville females, Unique Hall, 17, and a 13-year-old as potential suspects in the cases. Both were arrested on Thursday night and are accused of being with McDonald in both cases.

Police said Richardson had stopped at the red light at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard when his car was bumped from behind.

When Richardson got out to inspect the damage, he was met by a gunman who demanded his wallet and cellphone. A struggle ensued and Richardson was shot, according to police.

In Brentwood, the woman got out of her car after being bumped from behind. A gunman demanded and took her purse. She was not physically injured.

Police said they are trying to locate two other teenagers suspected of being involved in the incidents.

