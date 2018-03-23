Celebrate Elvis at Franklin festival

Elvis Presley is shown performing in Providence, R.I. on May 23, 1977, three months before his death. (AP Photo)

The second annual Elvis Festival continues through Sunday in downtown Franklin.

The event, which began on Thursday, celebrates the music and legacy of Elvis Presley.

The festival will be filled with celebrity appearances, special guests and performances from 25 of the world’s best Elvis tribute artists from all over the world.

