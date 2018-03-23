Sheriffs struggle to find officers

Rural counties are having problems recruiting and keeping deputies. (WSMV)

Nursing student Holly Bobo vanished after being taken into the woods of Decatur County.

It became one of the most high profile murder cases in Tennessee's history.

Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed was found in the Tennessee River.

His death remains under investigation.

Both tragedies happened in rural Tennessee communities where recruiting police can be a struggle.

"My deputies are the lowest paid deputies of any of our neighboring counties, any county in the judicial district, probably the lowest paid county in West Tennessee," said Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd.

Byrd said even when they succeed in recruiting deputies, more often than not, they lose them, which costs money.

"I hire somebody. I send them to the academy, get them trained up and then they jump over to another county and make way more money than they're making here," said Byrd.

Deputies in Decatur County make $12.74 an hour. Deputies in the surrounding counties make more than $16.

Byrd said he plans to ask for more money for officers in the upcoming budget just like he has for the last three years.

"Haven't had any success in doing that," said Byrd.

Byrd said this is an issue people should care about because if he can't cover the streets, he can't keep them safe.

"I got to have people to work," said Byrd.

The Coffee County sheriff said he's experiencing the same problem.

On several occasions, he said he spent $100,000 to send a recruit through the training academy only to have them leave after their first two-year contract expired.

