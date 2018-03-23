No injuries reported in Maury County plane crash - WSMV News 4

No injuries reported in Maury County plane crash

A vintage aircraft flying from Smyrna to Texas crashed off of Iron Bridge Road in Columbia around 4 p.m. Friday. (Staff photo by James Bennett/The Columbia Daily Herald) A vintage aircraft flying from Smyrna to Texas crashed off of Iron Bridge Road in Columbia around 4 p.m. Friday. (Staff photo by James Bennett/The Columbia Daily Herald)
A plane had a hard landing near Iron Bridge Road in Columbia on Friday afternoon. (Photo submitted) A plane had a hard landing near Iron Bridge Road in Columbia on Friday afternoon. (Photo submitted)
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

A vintage aircraft flying from Smyrna to Texas crashed around 4 p.m. off Iron Bridge Road near Columbia on Friday.

The plane crashed in a field about 75 yards from a house.

Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Johns told The Columbia Daily Herald the plane developed engine problems.

The pilot was not injured, according to Maury County EMA.

