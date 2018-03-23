No injuries reported in Maury County plane crash

Several sheriffs in rural counties said they're having a problem recruiting and keeping deputies to help keep the community safe.More >>
The second annual Elvis Festival continues through Sunday in downtown Franklin.More >>
A vintage aircraft flying from Smyrna to Texas crashed around 4 p.m. off Iron Bridge Road near Columbia on Friday.More >>
The wreck, which involves a semi, happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
Gallatin police positively identified the body found in the remains of a burned barn as those of a missing Nashville woman.More >>
Friday's drop of more than 400 points followed a 734-point plunge on Thursday, when President Trump launched a crackdown on China's trade tactics.More >>
The family and friends of Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed gathered to honor his memory as he was laid to rest Friday.More >>
A North Carolina hospital says it expects no significant job losses if it is taken over by a Tennessee company.More >>
The shooting happened the Marathon gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard in Whites Creek.More >>
Security experts say there are six things you should do so your home doesn't become an easy target for burglars,
Gallatin police positively identified the body found in the remains of a burned barn as those of a missing Nashville woman.More >>
The wreck, which involves a semi, happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
Making a five-gallon bucket of stones available isn’t the only strategy the district has implemented. It’s more of a last resort.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.More >>
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >>
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >>
Several schools in Humphreys County are undergoing a soft lockdown as police search for a shooting suspect.More >>
A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun into Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is investigating several drug-related deaths that have occurred over the past few days.More >>
