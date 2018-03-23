North Carolina hospital wants acquisition by HCA

ASEHVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina hospital says it expects no significant job losses if it is taken over by a Tennessee company.

Local media outlets reported the board at Mission Hospital in Asheville voted this week for acquisition by Nashville-based HCA Healthcare Inc.

Mission executives say the move would provide the hospital a stronger position for years to come. The hospital did say there would be some changes in jobs and eliminations of some positions, but said it should be nothing more than what would occur because of "market demand."

HCA is a for-profit health company with 177 hospitals and 240,000 employees in 20 states and the United Kingdom. Mission would be its first hospital in North Carolina.

Mission said it has about 12,000 employees, including more than 1,000 physicians on staff.

