6 steps to protect your home during your spring break trip

As some of you get ready to leave town for spring break, you'll need to do more than just lock your home.

Security experts say there are six things you should do so your home doesn't become an easy target for burglars.

Keep your lawn maintained

Temporarily stop the paper and mail delivery or get someone to pick it up

Make sure your locks are working

Set indoor lights on a timer

Have a car parked in the driveway, if possible

Don't post where you are on social media while you're gone

Joe Duncan with Duncan Security Systems says his cameras start at $200 and go up from there.

If there is not any room in your budget for cameras, there are two other simple things you can do to trick burglars into thinking you're at home.

"We tell them things as little as put a big dog bowl out," Duncan said. "If you have a hidden key, take it with you on your trip. You don't need it while you're gone."

Duncan says the biggest difference in security systems nowadays are apps that allow you to remotely lock and unlock doors and even see who is at your front door.

