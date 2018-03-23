6 steps to protect your home during your spring break trip - WSMV News 4

6 steps to protect your home during your spring break trip

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

As some of you get ready to leave town for spring break, you'll need to do more than just lock your home.

Security experts say there are six things you should do so your home doesn't become an easy target for burglars.

  • Keep your lawn maintained
  • Temporarily stop the paper and mail delivery or get someone to pick it up
  • Make sure your locks are working
  • Set indoor lights on a timer
  • Have a car parked in the driveway, if possible
  • Don't post where you are on social media while you're gone

Joe Duncan with Duncan Security Systems says his cameras start at $200 and go up from there.

If there is not any room in your budget for cameras, there are two other simple things you can do to trick burglars into thinking you're at home.

"We tell them things as little as put a big dog bowl out," Duncan said. "If you have a hidden key, take it with you on your trip. You don't need it while you're gone."

Duncan says the biggest difference in security systems nowadays are apps that allow you to remotely lock and unlock doors and even see who is at your front door.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.