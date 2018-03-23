Police investigating shooting at Whites Creek gas station - WSMV News 4

Police investigating shooting at Whites Creek gas station

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a shooting and possible carjacking in Nashville.

The shooting happened the Marathon gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard in Whites Creek.

Officers at the scene have confirmed the victim was airlifted to the hospital.

Stay with News 4 for developments on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police investigating shooting at Whites Creek gas stationMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.