Police: Deaths in Decatur County possibly caused by mixture of illegal narcotics

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is investigating several deaths that have occurred over the past few days.

Officials say they suspect the "untimely" deaths may have been caused by "an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics."

The victims were all young and only one of them had a previous medical condition.

Anyone who knows someone who may be at risk for using these type of drugs is asked to share this information with them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about the sale of heroin or other Fentanyl-related drugs is asked to call police at 731-852-3703.

This comes after several deaths were reported in Maury County earlier this week in connection with a toxic mixture of narcotics.

