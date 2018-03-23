Bake from Scratch

Milk Chocolate Egg Cookies

Makes about 30

A nostalgic ode to Easter candy, this Cadbury egg-studded cookie is all about the texture. Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and with a boost of crunch from the candy-coated chocolate eggs, it’s a new and improved way to indulge in the iconic Easter treat.

½ cup (113 grams) unsalted butter, melted

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

½ cup (110 grams) firmly packed light brown sugar

4 ounces (115 grams) 45% cacao milk chocolate, melted

2 large eggs (100 grams), room temperature

1 teaspoon (4 grams) almond extract

½ teaspoon (2 grams) vanilla extract

1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (43 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder

¾ teaspoon (2.25 grams) kosher salt

½ teaspoon (2.25 grams) baking soda

½ teaspoon (2.25 grams) baking powder

2 ½ cups (450 grams) crushed candy-coated milk chocolate eggs, divided

½ cup (85 grams) 38% cacao milk chocolate chunks*

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat melted butter, sugars, melted chocolate, eggs, and extracts at medium speed until well combined. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, cocoa, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Add ½ cup (90 grams) crushed chocolate eggs and chocolate chunks, beating just until combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight. Preheat over to 325 (170 Use a 1-ounce cookie scoop, scoop dough, and shape into ½-inch-thick disks. Place remaining 2 cups (360 grams) crushed chocolate eggs in small bowl. Press each disk into candy eggs, coating well. Place 1 ½ inches apart on prepared pans. Bake until set, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool completely.

*We used Guittard Milk Chocolate Organic Wafers 38% Cacao.