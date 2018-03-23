Bake from Scratch
Milk Chocolate Egg Cookies
Makes about 30
A nostalgic ode to Easter candy, this Cadbury egg-studded cookie is all about the texture. Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and with a boost of crunch from the candy-coated chocolate eggs, it’s a new and improved way to indulge in the iconic Easter treat.
½ cup (113 grams) unsalted butter, melted
1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
½ cup (110 grams) firmly packed light brown sugar
4 ounces (115 grams) 45% cacao milk chocolate, melted
2 large eggs (100 grams), room temperature
1 teaspoon (4 grams) almond extract
½ teaspoon (2 grams) vanilla extract
1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour
½ cup (43 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder
¾ teaspoon (2.25 grams) kosher salt
½ teaspoon (2.25 grams) baking soda
½ teaspoon (2.25 grams) baking powder
2 ½ cups (450 grams) crushed candy-coated milk chocolate eggs, divided
½ cup (85 grams) 38% cacao milk chocolate chunks*
*We used Guittard Milk Chocolate Organic Wafers 38% Cacao.