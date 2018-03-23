Runaway Hendersonville teen found - WSMV News 4

Runaway Hendersonville teen found

Bethany Mabrey, 17, ran away from her home Thursday. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Bethany Mabrey, 17, ran away from her home Thursday. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Hendersonville police said a teen who ran away from her home last week has been found.

Bethany Mabrey, 17, ran away from her home on Cline Avenue just after noon Thursday.

