Hendersonville police asking for help finding runaway teen - WSMV News 4

Hendersonville police asking for help finding runaway teen

Bethany Mabrey, 17, ran away from her home Thursday. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Bethany Mabrey, 17, ran away from her home Thursday. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Hendersonville police are asking for your help finding a runaway teenage girl.

Bethany Mabrey, 17, ran away from her home on Cline Avenue just after noon Thursday.

Bethany is a white female who is 5'3" and weighs 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and black leggings with red roses on them. She may also be carrying a Nike backpack.

Police are asking anyone who knows of her whereabouts to call police at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can be submitted by text message to 274637 using the keyword TIPHPD.

