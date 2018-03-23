I-24 West closed in Rutherford County after semi crash - WSMV News 4

I-24 West closed in Rutherford County after semi crash

The wreck happened at Exit 84 just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. (Source: TDOT) The wreck happened at Exit 84 just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. (Source: TDOT)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

A crash involving a semi is blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

The wreck happened at Exit 84 for Joe B. Jackson Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene. At least one person has serious injuries.

TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until after 2 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 84. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

