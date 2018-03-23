DeKalb County man added to TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list

David Vaughn, 32, is considered to be armed and dangerous. (Source: TBI)

The TBI has added a DeKalb County man to the Top 10 Most Wanted list.

David Paul Vaughn is wanted for aggravated burglary and theft charges stemming from an incident in Williamson County on Jan. 9.

Vaughn is also wanted in connection with a vehicle theft in Indiana and a home invasion and assault on a police officer in Boone County, KY. He is also believed to be connected to an armed robbery in Escambia County, FL.

Vaughn, 32, is considered to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen in the Mt. Juliet area and has active warrants in Wilson County for probation violations.

He is believed to be traveling in a blue Dodge Durango with Tennessee license plate 8B82R6. He has a shaved head and brown eyes. He is 5'8" and weighs 330 pounds.

Anyone with information about Vaughn's whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

