Several schools on soft lockdown as police search for shooting suspect in Humphreys County

The shooting happened overnight west of McEwen. (Source: Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher James Keller, 26, is wanted for attempted murder. (Source: Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)

Several schools in Humphreys County are undergoing a soft lockdown as police search for a shooting suspect.

Christopher James Keller, 26, is wanted for attempted murder.

The shooting happened overnight west of McEwen. No further details have been released.

McEwen High School, McEwen Elementary School and McEwen Junior High are all undergoing precautionary measures as the search continues.

Anyone who knows of Keller's whereabouts is asked to call 931-296-7792 or email CID@hcsotn.com.

