Man wanted for Humphreys County shooting taken into custody

The shooting happened overnight west of McEwen. (Source: Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher James Keller, 26, is wanted for attempted murder. (Source: Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday night that Christopher James Keller, 26, was taken into custody in McEwen, Tennessee.

Keller was wanted for attempted murder. The shooting happened overnight west of McEwen. No further details have been released.

Several schools in Humphreys County were placed on soft lockdown Friday as police searched for the shooting suspect.

McEwen High School, McEwen Elementary School and McEwen Junior High underwent precautionary measures as the search continued.

