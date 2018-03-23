Clarksville man arrested for allegedly firing shots outside home - WSMV News 4

Clarksville man arrested for allegedly firing shots outside home

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a Clarksville man fired shots when his neighbor went to his house to check on him Thursday night.

The victim said he was checking on his neighbor, Joseph Dunn, due to some recent erratic behavior.

Dunn reportedly came to the door and told his neighbor to leave. The victim says Dunn was holding a firearm and fired shots outside of his house.

Clarksville police officers responded to the house on Francesca  Drive around 7:30 p.m. and evacuated neighbors.

Crisis negotiators were eventually able to convince Dunn to come out of the house without incident around 10:50 p.m.

Dunn, 44, is charged with reckless endangerment and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $10,000 bond.

