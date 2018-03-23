Driver injured in rollover crash in south Nashville - WSMV News 4

Driver injured in rollover crash along Bell Road in south Nashville

The driver is said to be in serious condition. (WSMV) The driver is said to be in serious condition. (WSMV)
A driver was seriously injured in a violent rollover crash along Bell Road overnight.

Witnesses told police the person was driving erratically and was even doing donuts before crashing into a concrete embankment and rolling over near Rural Hill Road.

The vehicle took down a utility pole in the area. NES crews arrived and quickly made repairs.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. Police said the driver may face charges.

