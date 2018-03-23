Driver injured in rollover crash along Bell Road in south Nashville

The wreck happened at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. The pedestrian reportedly sustained serious injuries.More >>
The wreck happened at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. The pedestrian reportedly sustained serious injuries.More >>
Witnesses told police the person was driving erratically and was even doing donuts before crashing into a concrete embankment and rolling over near Rural Hill Road.More >>
Witnesses told police the person was driving erratically and was even doing donuts before crashing into a concrete embankment and rolling over near Rural Hill Road.More >>
A mother is saying that “it’s an epidemic” after another gun was found on Thursday at a local school.More >>
A mother is saying that “it’s an epidemic” after another gun was found on Thursday at a local school.More >>
The body of a woman believed to be missing in Nashville has been recovered in the debris of a burned barn in Gallatin, according to Metro Police.More >>
The body of a woman believed to be missing in Nashville has been recovered in the debris of a burned barn in Gallatin, according to Metro Police.More >>
Auston Matthews had a goal in his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for 10 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Thursday night.More >>
Auston Matthews had a goal in his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for 10 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Thursday night.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to locate a person from another state in the Wilson County area on Thursday night.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to locate a person from another state in the Wilson County area on Thursday night.More >>
Walgreens pharmacies in Tennessee are taking on the opioid epidemic in their own way.More >>
Walgreens pharmacies in Tennessee are taking on the opioid epidemic in their own way.More >>
Two La Vergne police officers were injured while trying to arrest a suspect on Monday afternoon, according to a news release.More >>
Two La Vergne police officers were injured while trying to arrest a suspect on Monday afternoon, according to a news release.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.More >>
The body of a woman believed to be missing in Nashville has been recovered in the debris of a burned barn in Gallatin, according to Metro Police.More >>
The body of a woman believed to be missing in Nashville has been recovered in the debris of a burned barn in Gallatin, according to Metro Police.More >>
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >>
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun into Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.More >>
A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun into Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.More >>
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and was to be removed from life support.More >>
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and was to be removed from life support.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.More >>
Three people were arrested on Wednesday outside a Cookeville hotel on several drug charges, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Three people were arrested on Wednesday outside a Cookeville hotel on several drug charges, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
News 4 has learned some in Metro government have an app designed to destroy records installed on their phones.More >>
News 4 has learned some in Metro government have an app designed to destroy records installed on their phones.More >>
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.More >>