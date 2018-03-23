Pedestrian struck by vehicle in south Nashville - WSMV News 4

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have responded after a pedestrian was hit by a car in south Nashville.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place.

The pedestrian reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Officers at the scene said the victim was not walking in a crosswalk.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

