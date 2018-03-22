Murfreesboro parent calls for more security at schools

A mother is saying that “it’s an epidemic” after another gun was found on Thursday at a local school.More >>
The body of a woman believed to be missing in Nashville has been recovered in the debris of a burned barn in Gallatin, according to Metro Police.
Auston Matthews had a goal in his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for 10 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Thursday night.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to locate a person from another state in the Wilson County area on Thursday night.
Walgreens pharmacies in Tennessee are taking on the opioid epidemic in their own way.
Two La Vergne police officers were injured while trying to arrest a suspect on Monday afternoon, according to a news release.
Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.
Pearl High graduate Les Hunter was one of the members of the 1963 national championship team in Atlanta cheering the Loyola Chicago Ramblers to a win over Nevada.
A Donelson Middle School student died suddenly from an asthma-related medical episode after a track meet on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.
Leon W. Garlington, 25, was fired from his teaching and coaching role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.
The Maury County Sheriff's Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.
A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun into Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.
Three middle school students have been charged for allegedly making threats in Bedford County.
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.
One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a Brentwood Police vehicle on Franklin Road in a construction zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
