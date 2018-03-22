Murfreesboro parent calls for more security at schools

A Murfreesboro mother wants changes at schools after an eighth-grader brought a gun and ammunition to school in his backpack. (WSMV)

A mother is saying that “it’s an epidemic” after another gun was found on Thursday at a local school.

A 14-year-old eighth-grader brought a gun and ammunition to Blackman Middle School on Thursday.

Caren Calden, the mother of a sixth-grade student at Blackman Middle, received the call that a gun was brought to the school.

“My son is 12 years old. Who’s going to defend him? Who’s going to save him,” Calden said.

Rutherford County Schools sent out a message to Blackman Middle parents on Thursday morning after the handgun and ammunition was discovered in the 14-year-old’s backpack.

A spokesperson for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told News 4 no threats were actually made by the student.

“Bringing a gun to school is a threat,” said Calden. “Any child in this day and age knows better. An eighth grader knows better.

“I hope that child gets the help he needs.”

The gun recovered today in Murfreesboro was the second gun brought to school by a student in the Midstate last week. A high school student took a gun to Gallatin High on Wednesday.

Today, Calden is calling on administrators to add metal detectors at every school.

“We have them in our courthouses, we have them at our airports, why not where our children go to school?” said Calden. “It makes no sense to me at all.”

Calden’s son Noah is also struggling to understand why it keeps happening.

“When my mom was growing up, it was a rare event when someone would shoot up a school,” said Noah. “Now it’s like every month or every week.”

“If a child is mentally disturbed and is having problems in school, I don’t think we’re paying attention,” said Calden. “This is happening all too often. It’s an epidemic.”

