Walgreens adds time delay safes to keep drugs secure

Walgreens is adding time delay safes to pharmacies in Tennessee. (WSMV)

Walgreens pharmacies in Tennessee are taking on the opioid epidemic in their own way.

The chain is expanding their use of high-secure time delay safes in all of its pharmacies across the state.

Company officials said the safes are meant to secure controlled substances targeted by criminals.

Once activated by a pharmacist, the safe is designed to remain locked for several minutes.

“It’s part of things we’re doing for our community,” said Jenni Smith, Asset Protection Manager for Walgreens.

Walgreens has also set up kiosks for folks to safely dispose of prescription drugs.

The safes were installed after Walgreens said it saw a significant decline in criminal activity in other states where time delay safes are in use.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.