Freeze, former Ole Miss coach, offered position at Ensworth

Former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has been offered a job as offensive coordinator at Ensworth, according to a website that covers Ole Miss athletics.

The RebelWalk.com reported that Freeze has been offered a position by new coach Jeremy Garrett.

Freeze spent five years as head coach of Ole Miss before Freeze resigned in 2017. Before that, Freeze was the head coach at Arkansas State and Lambuth. He was also head coach on the high school level at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis.

Garrett played football at Ole Miss. He was named Ensworth’s head coach last week after longtime coach Ricky Bowers stepped down.

