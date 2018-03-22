Former Pearl player cheers Loyola to win over Nevada

The body of a woman believed to be missing in Nashville has been recovered in the debris of a burned barn in Gallatin, according to Metro Police.More >>
Pearl High graduate Les Hunter was one of the members of the 1963 national championship team in Atlanta cheering the Loyola Chicago Ramblers to a win over Nevada.More >>
A Donelson Middle School student died suddenly from an asthma-related medical episode after a track meet on Wednesday night.More >>
Tennessee has agreed to pay former athletic director John Currie $2.5 million as part of a settlement reached less than four months after he was suspended in the midst of a football coaching search.More >>
One week after a fire that destroyed their home and took their only son’s life, a family is sifting through the ashes trying to recover.More >>
News 4 has learned some in Metro government have an app designed to destroy records installed on their phones.More >>
Internal DCS records indicate the violent history of a teenager was not disclosed to a foster family who took him in.More >>
Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton as National Security Advisor.More >>
For 40 years Miss Daisy King has been serving southern food in Franklin and Nashville.More >>
