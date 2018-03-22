Former Pearl player cheers Loyola to win over Nevada

Pearl graduate Les Hunter, second from left, was one of four teammates from the 1963 Loyola Chicago NCAA championship team cheering on the 2018 team in Atlanta. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Pearl High graduate Les Hunter was one of the members of the 1963 national championship team in Atlanta cheering the Loyola Chicago Ramblers to a win over Nevada.

Hunter and Pearl teammate Vic Rouse were members of the team that defeated Cincinnati 60-58 in overtime at Freedom Hall in Louisville, KY, to win the championship.

Loyola, the No. 11 seed, defeated seventh-seeded Nevada 69-68 to advance to Saturday's Atlanta Region finals for a shot to advance to the Final Four.

Jerry Harkness, Hunter, John Egan and Rich Rochelle sat together in front-row seats at Philips Arena.

Harkness says his alma mater is "playing well, hope they win."

While Loyola is making its first NCAA Tournament appearances since 1985, the school has a storied hoops history. Not only does it have a championship on its resume, it played in one of the most socially significant games in college basketball history during its run to the title.

At the height of the Civil Rights Movement, the team had four black starters when they beat an all-white Mississippi State squad in what became known as the "Game of Change."

Hunter and Rouse each scored over 1,000 points in their career at Loyola.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.