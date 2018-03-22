Three arrested at Cookeville hotel on drug charges

Three people were arrested on Wednesday outside a Cookeville hotel on several drug charges, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The arrests of Billy White, 32, of Cookeville, Kenneth Bayless, 38, of Spencer, TN, and Sharlinda Turner, 25, of Rock Island, TN, were arrested after a joint investigation by the TBI, FBI, DEA, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Cookeville Police, 13th Judicial Drug Task Force and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Middle Tennessee Task Force.

Agents were watching a hotel on Jefferson Street where a person with an active warrant was known to stay.

While on surveillance, agents saw White leave his hotel room. He was taken into custody in the parking lot.

Agents found White had cocaine, methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.

After obtaining a search warrant for White’s room, officers found a large quantity of processed marijuana, scales, packaging material, a loaded handgun and a rifle.

Bayless and Turner were arrested in connection to the investigation.

White was charged with possession of Schedule II drug for resale, Possession of Schedule IV drug for resale, Schedule III drug for resale, the introduction of contraband in a penal facility and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Bond was set at $40,000.

Bayless was charged with of sale or delivery of Schedule II drug for resale. Bond was set at $25,000.

Turner was arrested on a General Sessions Court capias warrant. No bond was set.

All three remain in custody at the Putnam County jail.

