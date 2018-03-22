Popular Miss Daisy opens seventh restaurant

Miss Daisy King opened a seventh location for her southern-prepared food, this one on Hillsboro Road in Franklin. (WSMV)

For 40 years Miss Daisy King has been serving southern food in Franklin and Nashville.

Her tea room is famous and her 14 books full of recipes sell around the world.

She’s not near retiring as she opened her seventh restaurant on Thursday.

In the South these days, it’s hard to find food from the South. That’s why people like Miss Daisy.

“Today I bought strawberry cake and tomorrow I’ll buy caramel if there’s one still left,” said customer Hannah Serwat.

Miss Daisy has been serving fresh food for 44 years.

She churned the butter, milked the cows and learned how to be a good neighbor growing up in Georgia.

“I grew up in Georgia,” said King. “When I was 6 years old, I’d farm the table.”

“They would make a cake, or a chess pie, or give them a country ham, and they gave it with love,” King told News 4. “So that’s how I grew up Terry, so I do everything with love.

She opened a market on Thursday, her seventh, that’s more a grab and go than a sit-down place.

Miss Daisy said if you’re not eating great pimento cheese, you’re not living.

Come to the market and she’ll give you the recipes. No secrets.

The food may have an expiration date, but Miss Daisy does not.

The new place is called Daisy’s Kitchen, located at 1110 Hillsboro Road.

