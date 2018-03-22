Body of missing Nashville woman found in burned barn in Gallatin

Metro Police said the body of a missing Nashville woman was found in the debris of a burned barn in Gallatin. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The body of a woman believed to be missing in Nashville has been recovered in the debris of a burned barn in Gallatin, according to Metro Police.

Metro Police said the body found is believed to be that of Letitia Lane, 45. The body was found in a barn off Church Street in Gallatin.

Metro Nashville and Gallatin police are jointly conducting the murder investigation.

