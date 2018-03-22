Man at center of crimes at Nashville projects pleads guilty

A Nashville man at the center of crime activity in two public housing neighborhoods in Nashville pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, officials announced in a press release.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran of the Middle District of Tennessee said Aweis Haji-Mohamed, aka Son Son, 28, pleaded in U.S. District Court after being indicted in July 2016 and charged with a variety of federal firearm offenses relating to his involvement in an on-going crime eave, including armed robberies and murders, in the J.C. Napier and Tony Sudekum Public Housing neighborhoods.

He was one of 36 individuals charged by July 2016 as a result of a targeted investigation by local and federal law enforcement, which began in March 2015 as a response to violent crime in certain public housing developments.

Among other crimes, Haji-Mohamed was charged with and admitted to planning and committing an armed robbery of a street-level cocaine dealer in the Tony Sudekum neighborhood in January 2015. During this robbery, Haji-Mohamed fired a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol at the stepson of the man he was robbing, when the stepson stepped out of his apartment to find out what the commotion was about.

Haji-Mohamed admitted that he also planned and robbed another cocaine dealer named Isaiah Starks, in the Tony Sudekum area in January 2015. During this robbery, Haji-Mohamed fired a shot into the ground from a .40 caliber handgun, as another individual held a gun on Starks and other occupants of his vehicle.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2015, Haji-Mohamed returned to the same area to find Starks and shot him in the head and killed him, using a pistol that he and another individual stole during the Jan. 22, 2015 armed robbery of a Cricket Wireless Store, near the J.C. Napier neighborhood.

On Jan. 24, 2015, entered a house on Joseph Street, in Nashville, armed with a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and looking for a Bloods gang member that he had been in an argument with earlier, as a result of Haji-Mohamed stealing a gun from another Bloods Gang member. The house was occupied by the gang member’s elderly grandmother and other persons, including several juveniles and a disabled child. Not finding the person he was looking for, Haji-Mohamed fired numerous rounds into the walls and floor before leaving the house.

Haji-Mohamed was arrested on Aug. 25, 2015, by Metropolitan Nashville Police S.W.A.T. officers, who found him hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage of a woman’s house.

At the time of his arrest, Haji-Mohamed was again in illegal possession of another firearm.

Haji-Mohamed will be sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw, Jr., on July 6.

