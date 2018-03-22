Dad grieving over son’s loss in Hickman house fire

A Nashville man at the center of crime activity in two public housing neighborhoods in Nashville pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, officials announced in a press release.More >>
Trade war fears rocked Wall Street on Thursday after President Trump launched a crackdown on China.More >>
One week after a fire that destroyed their home and took their only son’s life, a family is sifting through the ashes trying to recover.More >>
A judge has dismissed the state of Tennessee's lawsuit against the federal government over the refugee resettlement program.More >>
Yazoo Brewing Company hopes to be moving soon to a new location in Madison.More >>
Four Nashville men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged involvement in five gun store burglaries across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
Police are looking for the two men who robbed an Antioch fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.More >>
The bus and another vehicle were involved in a wreck around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and Union Street.More >>
The shooting happened outside the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage just before midnight Thursday.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Leon W. Garlington, 25, was fired from his teaching and coaching role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.More >>
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said several deaths in the last 24 hours in the county may be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Three middle school students have been charged for allegedly making threats in Bedford County.More >>
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a Brentwood Police vehicle on Franklin Road in a construction zone, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Police are investigating after a car flipped into a well-known sculpture in downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.More >>
The bus and another vehicle were involved in a wreck around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and Union Street.More >>
The company had said it expected the sales to start March 22. But there's been a delay, a company spokesperson told CNNMoney Thursday morning. It now expects sales to likely start Friday.More >>
