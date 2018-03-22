Dad grieving over son’s loss in Hickman house fire

One week after a fire that destroyed their home and took their only son’s life, a family is sifting through the ashes trying to recover.

“He was awesome. He was slightly autistic but he was a typical 15-year-old,” Joseph Waychoff said of his teenage son Tristan. He, his girlfriend and Tristan were the only ones in the home the day of the fire.

Waychoff said his girlfriend woke him up that morning to smoke so thick and black they couldn’t see or breathe.

“We proceeded taking turns sticking our head out the window just to get some air,” said Waychoff.

That tiny window became their only escape. Then Waychoff went back in to look for his son, who was on the other side of the house.

“I felt his bed, felt all around on the floor, and then I had to go,” said Waychoff. “I was in there so many times I don’t think I could’ve lasted a few more seconds.”

An ambulance took him away as he watched his home go up in flames.

“I didn’t want to believe it, but I knew my son was still in there,” said Waychoff.

A week later, Waychoff still goes back in.

He’s gone back to the home every day he’s been able since the fire to dig through the rubble.

“All you can hope for at that point is to find a burned picture of some sort of remembrance,” said Waychoff.

The family has recovered photos, various memorabilia and even an almost untouched Bible in the ashes.

A puppy the family bought just two days before the fire also did not survive.

A fund to help Joesph Waychoff has been set up at Community First Bank & Trust in Lyles. You can donate by calling 931-623-5000.

