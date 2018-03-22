Ohio Valley Conference hoops tourneys to stay in Evansville

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - The Ohio Valley Conference plans to keep its men's and women's basketball tournaments in Evansville, IN, for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

OVC officials announced the decision Thursday.

The OVC held its first postseason tournaments in Evansville for the first time this year. This marked the first time since 2002 that the tournaments were held outside Nashville.

The OVC will hold its tournaments March 6-9 in 2019 and March 4-7 in 2020. The events will take place at the Ford Center.

