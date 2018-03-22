Yazoo Brewing plans move to Madison from Gulch

Yazoo Brewing Company hopes to be moving soon to a new location in Madison.

Company officials confirmed that it has purchased land off Myatt Drive in the Madison area and that the current property is under contract to be sold.

Yahoo moved to its current location on Division Street in the Gulch in 2010 after outgrowing its original brewery.

“We hope to be brewing at the new location by the middle of 2019,” the company said in a statement to News 4.

Officials said the move is dependent on selling the current location in the Gulch.

“That property is under contract but the sale would not be finalized until later this year if it does indeed happen,” the company said in a statement.

In October 2003, Yahoo Brewing Company opened, selling kegs of Yazoo Pale Ale, Dos Perros, Spring Wheat and Onward Stout to local bars and restaurants. The company started bottling beers in 2005.

In 2010, Yahoo Brewing purchased its current location. With the addition of a new 40 barrel brewhouse and lots of room for bigger tanks, the company was able to continue to grow. Yazoo beer is available in most of Tennessee and Mississippi.

