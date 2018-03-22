Murfreesboro student accused of bringing handgun into school

A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun into Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro on Thursday morning.

Around 11 a.m., school administrators received information about a student having a handgun on campus.

The student was questioned by the school resource officer. Officials said they found the handgun in the student's backpack inside his locker.

The weapon was reportedly unloaded but there was ammunition inside the backpack.

The eighth-grader was arrested by the school resource officer and has been expelled from the school.

School officials will not be releasing information about the suspect because he is a juvenile.

James Evans, the spokesman for Rutherford County Schools, said all students are safe and secure.

"I know these situations frighten parents, but we want to thank you and your students for continuing to be vigilant and for reporting any suspicious activity you see. Doing so is one of the best ways to assist us with maintaining safe campuses," said Evans in a statement to parents.

