TN Supreme Court to hear appeal about date of mayoral election - WSMV News 4

TN Supreme Court to hear appeal about date of Nashville mayoral election

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Supreme Court will hear the appeal about the date of the upcoming mayoral race in Nashville.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 9 at the Supreme Court Building.

The Davidson County Election Commission voted earlier this month to hold the election in August to fill Megan Barry’s seat for the remainder of the term.

Ludye Wallace, a mayoral candidate, filed a lawsuit against the Davidson County Election Commission on March 15 challenging the date for the mayoral election. He wants a special election to be held in May.

Wallace is president of the Nashville chapter of the NAACP and a former longtime Metro councilman.

RELATED DOCUMENTS: Lawsuit to change election date | Brief in support of motion |?? Supreme Court order

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • TN Supreme Court to hear appeal about date of Nashville mayoral electionMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.