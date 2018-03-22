TN Supreme Court to hear appeal about date of Nashville mayoral election

The Tennessee Supreme Court will hear the appeal about the date of the upcoming mayoral race in Nashville.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 9 at the Supreme Court Building.

The Davidson County Election Commission voted earlier this month to hold the election in August to fill Megan Barry’s seat for the remainder of the term.

Ludye Wallace, a mayoral candidate, filed a lawsuit against the Davidson County Election Commission on March 15 challenging the date for the mayoral election. He wants a special election to be held in May.

Wallace is president of the Nashville chapter of the NAACP and a former longtime Metro councilman.

