Donelson Middle School student dies unexpectedly from medical issue after track meet

A Donelson Middle School student died suddenly from an asthma-related medical episode after a track meet on Wednesday night.

The name of the seventh-grader has not been released by Metro Nashville Public Schools officials.

Principal Jennifer Rheinecker described the student as a hard worker with a great sense of humor and "a smile that would light up the world."

Rheinecker issued this statement to parents Thursday morning:

Last night, a member of our Donelson school passed away unexpectedly from a sudden medical event related to her asthma after a track meet. On behalf of the entire school, I extended our condolences to her family. Our thoughts, prayers, and support are with them. Parents, your child may have some unresolved feelings they would like to discuss with you. Please know, on a school level we are here for your child. Our Crisis Response Team met early this morning to help students with this loss. School counselors, school psychologists, and other members of the crisis team were available to talk to students in classrooms, small groups, and individually. Ongoing support will be available for any student who needs it. If you have questions or need further assistance, call the school at 615-884-4080 or reach me via email.

