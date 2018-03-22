4 facing federal indictments for alleged roles in gun store burglaries

Four Nashville men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged involvement in five gun store burglaries across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

Indictments were handed down on Wednesday for Keith Swanson, James Hudgens, Karshma Dardy Jr. and Keshawn Martin.

Swanson, Hudgens and Dardy are all charged with conspiracy to steal, possess and sell stolen firearms, as well as possessing stolen firearms and unlawfully engaging in the business of selling firearms.

Martin is charged in a separate indictment for possession of a stolen firearm.

Federal authorities say 125 firearms were stolen during the following burglaries:

Jan. 10 - Whittaker Gun Store in Owensboro, KY - 63 firearms stolen

Jan. 17 - Wheeler’s Fastway Gun and Pawn - Bowling Green, KY - 26 firearms stolen

Jan. 19 - Kwik Cash Pawn Shop - Smyrna, TN - 8 firearms stolen

Feb. 13 - King's Firearms and More - Columbia, TN - 24 firearms stolen

Feb. 18 - Guns and Gear - Paris, TN - 12 firearms stolen

According to court documents, Swanson and others recruited accomplices to participate in the gun store burglaries. Some of the recruits were reportedly teenagers.

The stolen guns were reportedly then posted on a website. Undercover agents purchased the weapons as part of their investigation.

According to investigators, Hudgens, 26, and Swanson, 22, were identified as the suspects involved in the sales of the guns during the sting. Both were arrested after being charged in February.

Dardy, 20, was already being held at the Sumner County Jail on carjacking charges. He was later identified for his alleged involvement in the burglaries.

Martin,19, was captured after allegedly running away from police during a traffic stop on March 8. Officers said he had a gun in his pocket that was later discovered to have been stolen from King's Firearms in Columbia, TN.

"We realize that the recent rash of gun store burglaries and the substantial number of stolen guns potentially getting into the wrong hands have placed our communities at significant risk,” said U.S. Attorney Don Cochran of the Middle District of Tennessee. "I commend the ATF and our local law enforcement partners for their swift action in identifying those responsible and recovering many of these stolen firearms. We will continue to aggressively to pursue others who are involved in these crimes as well as other gun store thefts not addressed here today."

The ATF, the TBI, the Metro Nashville Police Department, the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hendersonville Police Department, the Gallatin Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Davies County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the investigation.

