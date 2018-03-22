Nutella Stuffed Bao French Toast from Tansuo

Nutella Stuffed Bao French Toast

Tànsuo | Nashville, TN

For Royale -

2 cups milk

4 eggs

1 tbsp five spice powder

3 baos

1. Combine milk, eggs and five spice powder. Whisk until incorporated.

2. Place mixture in large zip-loc bag with the baos.

3. Let sit overnight.



For Nutella Filling -

24 oz. cream cheese (room temperature)

¼ cup confectioner's sugar

1 ½ cups Nutella

1 tsp lemon juice

1. In stand mixer, combine all ingredients. Blend together with paddle attachment until fully incorporated.



For French Toast Batter -

2 eggs

2 ½ tbsp white sugar

½ tsp salt

2 cups milk

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ tbsp baking powder

1. In mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar and milk.

2. In another bowl combine flour, salt and baking powder.

3. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Whisk until fully incorporated.



For Pomelo Crème Anglaise -

2 cups milk

6 egg yolks

7 tbsp white sugar

2 tbsp pomelo juice

1 tbsp pomelo zest

2 tbsp orange liqueur

1. In small sauce pot, add the milk, sugar, salt and pomelo juice and zest. Gently warm over low heat.

2. In small mixing bowl, add the egg yolks and whisk until fully incorporated. Slowly add the yolks to the milk mixture, stirring constantly with rubber spatula.

3. Finish with orange liqueur.

4. Transfer to bowl and place over ice.



For Citrus Salad -

½ pomelo, cut into supremes

1 blood orange, cut into supremes

3 lychees, whole

1. Combine all ingredients



For Five Spice Sugar -

½ cup white sugar

2 tsp five spice

1. Combine ingredients.



To Assemble -

1. Remove baos from supreme mix. Stuff each bao with Nutella mixture.

2. Place baos in French toast batter, making sure the whole bao is completely coated.

3. Place baos in 350 degree deep fryer and fry until golden brown, about 3 minutes.

4. Remove from fryer and place on sheet tray lined with paper towels.

5. Generously dust with five spice-sugar mixture.

6. Assemble on plate, pour the crème anglaise on the side and top with citrus salad.